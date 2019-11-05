Quick Links

Solemn Vespers Service
on the eve of the
Episcopal Ordination & Installation of Rev. Austin A. Vetter
as the 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Helena
Tuesday, Nov. 19th – 6:00pm MST

Watch livestream video of events and selected Masses celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Helena.

Watch for livestream announcements on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/dioceseofhelena/

The Episcopal Ordination & Installation of Rev. Austin A. Vetter
as the 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Helena
Wednesday, Nov. 20th – 2:00pm MST

Calendar

Nov

Nov 1 – Solemnity of All Saints – Holy Day of Obligation
Nov 2 – Junior High Rally – Great Falls (with Diocese of Great Falls-Billings)
Nov 3 – Daylight Saving Time Ends
Nov 3-9 – National Vocations Awareness Week
Nov 11 – Veteran’s Day (Chancery Open)
Nov 11-14 – USCCB General Meeting, Baltimore
Nov 19 – Solemn Vespers on Eve of Episcopal Ordination (Open to All)
Nov 20 – Ordination/Installation of Bishop Austin Vetter (Invitation Required)
Nov 21-23 – National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) – Indianapolis
Nov 24 – Feast of Christ the King
Nov 24 – Catholic Campaign for Human Development collection
Nov 26 – Bishop Vetter Bozeman Deanery Visit (Holy Rosary)
Nov 28-29 Thanksgiving Holiday

Dec

Dec 1 – First Sunday of Advent
Dec 3 – #iGiveCatholic – Giving Tuesday
– Bishop Vetter Butte Deanery Visit (St. Patrick’s)
Dec 5 – Bishop Vetter Helena Deanery Visit (Cathedral)
Dec 6-8 – CYC Board – Missoula
Dec 8 – Religious Retirement collection
Dec 9 – Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception Observed (not day of obligation)
Dec 10 – Bishop Vetter Missoula Deanery Visit (Blessed Trinity)
Dec 11 – Bishop Vetter Kalispell Deanery Visit (St. Richard’s)
Dec 12 – Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe
– Bishop Vetter Conrad Deanery Visit (St. Michael’s)
Dec 23-31 – Christmas Holiday (Chancery closed)
Dec 25 – Christmas (Chancery closed)

Jan

Jan 1, 2020 – New Years Day (Chancery closed)

In Loving Memory

May 25, 1921 -Sep 18, 2019 Father Joseph B. Oblinger died at his residence in Bozeman, Montana, the morning of September 18, 2019. In May...

March 13, 1928 - August 27, 2019 Dcn. Robert K. Pearce Sr., 91, was welcomed into his eternal reward on Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by...

July 3, 1929 - August 27, 2019 Father Joseph Leo Byrne, 90, died on August 27, 2019. He was approaching the 65thanniversary of his ordination...
