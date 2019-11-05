Nov 1 – Solemnity of All Saints – Holy Day of Obligation

Nov 2 – Junior High Rally – Great Falls (with Diocese of Great Falls-Billings)

Nov 3 – Daylight Saving Time Ends

Nov 3-9 – National Vocations Awareness Week

Nov 11 – Veteran’s Day (Chancery Open)

Nov 11-14 – USCCB General Meeting, Baltimore

Nov 19 – Solemn Vespers on Eve of Episcopal Ordination (Open to All)

Nov 20 – Ordination/Installation of Bishop Austin Vetter (Invitation Required)

Nov 21-23 – National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) – Indianapolis

Nov 24 – Feast of Christ the King

Nov 24 – Catholic Campaign for Human Development collection

Nov 26 – Bishop Vetter Bozeman Deanery Visit (Holy Rosary)

Nov 28-29 Thanksgiving Holiday