Deacon Wesley Thomas “Wes” Vert Sr.

Wesley Thomas Vert Sr., age 94, passed away on March 6, 2019 in Polson, MT. Wes was born to Clarence and Julia Vert on June 24, 1924 in Big Arm, MT. He graduated from Polson High School and joined the Navy. After 2 years in the Navy, Wes moved to Portland, OR and attended aeronautics school and then joined the Air Force which he made his career for 21 years. He met and married Madge Elaine Voorhies on June 6, 1947. Their marriage was blessed with 4 children. He was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church and ministered to many people, and touched so many lives over a course of 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Wesley Thomas Vert Jr. (Tom), and seven brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Madge, daughter Tami (Ken) Avison of Polson, sons Steve Vert of Polson, and Chris Vert of Seattle, daughter-in-law Sadie Vert of Minnesota, grandchildren Jason, Kevin, Ryan, Steve Jr., Kori Jo, Sarah, Gary, Danielle, and Wesley Vert III, and many great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be held Sunday, March 10th at 7:00 pm and a funeral mass will be Monday, March 11th at 11:00 am, all at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Polson. Burial with full military honors will be at Lakeview Cemetery.