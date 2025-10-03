Kaleb Mitchell Ordained to the Transitional Diaconate in Rome

On October 2nd, Deacon Kaleb Mitchell was ordained to the transitional diaconate at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome alongside 15 other seminarians from dioceses around the United States. The ordination marks the final major milestone in the discernment and formation for a seminarian studying or priesthood, with most transitional deacons serving in the role for no less than six months before being ordained a priest.

Deacon Kaleb’s ordination comes after six years of study beginning at St. John Vianney Seminary in Denver followed by two years at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. Originally from Kalispell, Deacon Kaleb attended Benedictine College in Atchison, KS and served as a Legendary Lodge camp counselor.

We congratulate Deacon Kaleb, and continue to pray for him, and for all of our seminarians!