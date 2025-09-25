’54 Chevy Pickup Supporting Legendary Lodge

This LEGENDARY ride could be yours! A generous donor gifted this truck to the Diocese of Helena for the benefit Legendary Lodge. It’s been fully restored and is a classic vehicle to make your own!
Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this cherry red classic! As you drive it down the street, every one waves. Picture it featured in your Christmas photos, take it to the Farmer’s Market, or brand it with your business logo . . . this iconic truck is an attention getter!
All proceeds will benefit Legendary Lodge.
Features
- 1954 restored Chevy pickup
- 3-on-the tree transmission
- Oak plank truck bed
- White-wall tires
- AM radio
- Newly upholstered seat
- New brakes
Price: $35,000
The Diocese of Helena is opening this opportunity to parishioners for two weeks before advertising this Legendary Ride to the general public. Buying this classic helps your Diocesan camp and gives you the coolest ride in town!
*Black Lab Not Included
Don’t miss this opportunity to own a classic!
Call or text 406-449-6658 for more information and a closer look.
Click or tap a photo to enlarge and view as slideshow