Bishop Vetter’s Statement Regarding Annunciation Catholic School Shooting

Dear Brothers and Sister in Christ,
With heavy hearts, we join Pope Leo XIV and the global faithful in prayer for those impacted by the tragic violence at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Our hearts grieve as we ask Jesus to embrace those enduring this trauma and loss, and we entrust the souls of the departed to the eternal peace of Christ.
Together, we stand as one family in faith, leaning on the God of love for healing and hope. Let us remain steadfast in prayer, drawing strength and unity from the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
In Christ, I am
Most Reverend Austin A. Vetter
Bishop of Helena