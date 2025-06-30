Priestly Ordination of Dillon Armstrong

On Friday, June 27, 2025, Father Dillon Armstrong was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Helena by Bishop Austin Vetter at the Cathedral of St. Helena. Fr. Armstrong was joined by family, friends, and the clergy and faithful from around the Diocese for the Ordination Mass. During the liturgy, Fr. Armstrong laid prostrate before the altar, as the whole community called on the intercession of the communion of saints. Afterward, Bishop Vetter anointed the newly ordained’s hands with Holy Oil, and handed him the bread and wine, bestowing on him the responsibilities of the priesthood.
