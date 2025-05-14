Dcn. Floyd Walter McCubbins

Deacon Floyd Walter McCubbins, 74, of Kalispell, MT, left us peacefully on April 25, 2025 while at a Knight’s of Columbus state convention in Helena, MT. Floyd was born on September 28th, 1950 in Walla Walla, WA to Byron and Vonda McCubbins. The family remained in Washington until relocating to Missoula, MT in 1959. After a couple of years in Missoula, they moved to their permanent home in Kalispell, MT. Floyd graduated from Flathead High School in 1968 and Flathead Valley Community College in 1971.

A few years after graduating high school Floyd started dating Connie Hundahl. He proposed on Valentines Day of 1972 and the two were married on October 7th, 1972. Floyd and Connie enjoyed over 52 years of marriage together.

Floyd was a man of many talents and skills. Throughout his career he spent over 10 years with the Forest Service, almost 20 years with Stoltze Land and Lumber, co-owned the Moving Image Health and Fitness Center with Connie for almost 20 years, owned and operated his own travel agency, worked for RBM lumber, owned and operated Grizzly Bamboo Fly Rods and was an ordained Deacon, from 2012 until his passing, serving at St. Richards and most recently Risen Christ Catholic Church.

In addition to his work experience, he was a volunteer fire fighter, coached youth baseball, worked as a lobbyist on behalf of the timber industry, was recognized by the Society of American Foresters as a Forester of the Year, served on the city-county planning board for Columbia Falls for over a decade, helped organize Heritage Days and the Night of Lights and was honored to assist Pope Francis with the Papal Mass in 2015 in Philadelphia, PA.

Floyd is preceded in death by parents, Byron and Vonda McCubbins and his brother Charles McCubbins.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Connie McCubbins, oldest son, Patrick (Amy) and grandchildren Cameron (Kaileigh), Skyler (Nick) and Christian, youngest son, Bryan (Nicole) and grandchildren Austyn (Ana) and Ashya and great-grandchildren Katalaya, Rosalyn, Evan, Kash and expecting another great grandbaby in June. In addition, he is survived by sisters Kimberely Beck, Deana Lechner and Rahni Juelfs.