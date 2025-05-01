Carroll College Announces Dr. William Ruud as 19th President

Letter From Fr. Patrick Beretta, Chair of the Carroll College Board of Trustees

Dear Carroll Community,

To our dedicated faculty, staff, and students—this is an exciting and hopeful moment in the life of Carroll College. It is a time of renewal, promise, and shared purpose as we prepare to welcome a new president who will help shape the next chapter of our story.

It is with great joy and confidence that I announce the appointment of Dr. William N. “Bill” Ruud as the 19th president of Carroll College. Following an extensive national search, Dr. Ruud emerged as the clear and unanimous choice to lead our institution forward.

Dr. Ruud brings nearly two decades of presidential experience and a proven record of leadership in higher education. A practicing Catholic, former U.S. Army officer, and deeply student-focused leader, he embodies the values and vision that define Carroll. His commitment to academic excellence, an inclusive community, and mission-driven innovation aligns beautifully with our liberal arts tradition and Catholic values.

Throughout his career, Dr. Ruud has led institutions through critical periods of growth—expanding academic programs, increasing student engagement, developing strategic plans, and strengthening campus communities. His accomplishments include reversing enrollment declines, improving retention, exceeding ambitious fundraising goals (including a $100 million campaign), and fostering inclusive strategic planning. His leadership was recognized nationally when one of his previous institutions was named one of The Chronicle of Higher Education’s Great Colleges to Work For. He brings a collaborative spirit and steady hand that will serve Carroll well as we look to the future.

You can read the full announcement and view Dr. Ruud’s CV here: Read the full press release and CV

Please join me in offering a warm welcome to Dr. Bill Ruud and his wife, Judith, as they become part of the Carroll family. We look forward to opportunities in the coming months for you to meet and engage with our president-elect.

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the members of the Presidential Search Committee, whose care, diligence, and discernment brought us such a highly qualified and mission-aligned candidate. I also want to take this moment to recognize Dr. John Cech for his dedicated leadership over the past seven years. We look forward to expressing our gratitude and celebrating his contributions throughout the remaining months of his presidency.

And to each of you—students, staff, and faculty—thank you for the many ways you contribute to the life of Carroll College. Your work, your commitment, and your spirit are what make this community so special.

Sincerely,

Fr. Patrick Beretta

Chair of the Carroll College Board of Trustees