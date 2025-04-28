Loretta Vetter, Mother of Bishop Vetter, Passes Away at 94

It is with sadness, but with great trust in the promise of eternal life, that we share that Bishop Vetter’s beloved mother, Loretta, passed away yesterday at the age of 94.
 
Bishop wished to share the following message:
 
Dear Fathers, Deacons, Sisters, Parishes, People of God,
 
My mother dear, Loretta Vetter, died yesterday afternoon at the age of 94. It is touching that she reached the end of her earthly pilgrimage at the end of the Easter Octave, Divine Mercy Sunday, and it is a great reminder of our faith in the Resurrection. Please join me in praying for the repose of her soul. She was a wonderful lady, a true disciple of the Lord, who loved the Church and our family so well. I am so grateful that God chose her for my mother, and that I was able to visit her recently on Palm Sunday weekend.
 
Tomorrow, I will travel back from Rome to Bismarck to be with my brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and many other friends and family. The funeral will be later this week.
 

Thank you so very much for the many prayers for my mother and my family in these past weeks and in these days to come. I am touched by your care for me as your Bishop. Know also of my prayers for you.
 
In Christ, I am
Bishop Vetter
 
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord,
and let perpetual light shine upon her.
May the souls of all the faithful departed,
through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Amen.
 
Obituary

Loretta Vetter, 94, formerly of Linton passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at Missouri Slope in Bismarck.  Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church (1919 North 2nd Street, Bismarck).  Bishop Austin Vetter will celebrate the Mass.  Interment will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Linton.  Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Vigil service at 7:00 PM all at Corpus Christi in Bismarck.  The Mass will be livestreamed at the bottom of Loretta’s obituary on this page and also on the Corpus Christi YouTube page at Corpus Christi – YouTube.

Loretta Braun was born on June 26, 1930, to John and Katherine (nee Wagner) Braun in rural Strasburg. She attended country school through the eighth grade.  Loretta married August Vetter on October 21, 1952, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Krassna, rural Strasburg. They farmed east of Linton until 1985. Together, they raised 12 children. They moved to Linton in 1985, where they enjoyed their retirement.

Loretta was an active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters, Christian Mothers, and Catholic Order of Foresters.

After the passing of her husband, August in 2017, she was cared for by her eldest daughter, Connie, and her husband, Jeff, until her transition to Missouri Slope Care Center in Bismarck in 2024. 

Loretta is survived by her children, Connie (Jeff) Gross, Bismarck; Vivian (Larry) Frohlich, Bismarck; Karen (Gary) Miller, Bismarck; Leland (Mary Ann) Vetter, Linton; Michael (Julie) Vetter, Bismarck; Daniel (Marie) Vetter, rural Linton; Richard, (Sharmae) Vetter, Fargo; Ronald (Tanya) Vetter, Wilmington, NC; Gregory (Pamela) Vetter, Bismarck; Paul (Diane) Vetter, Bismarck; and Bishop Austin Vetter, Helena, MT; son-in-law, Steve (Phyllis) Silbernagel, Napoleon; 46 grandchildren; and 78 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Raymond Braun, Valley City, ND; Vivian “Braunie” Volk, Bismarck; Nina (Clarence) Wikenheiser, Strasburg; Joy Lea Braun, Valley City; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Jane Silbernagel; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Vetter; 2 grandsons, Dallas Gross and Robert Vetter; and her siblings, Alvin (Florence) Braun, Florence Braun, Aloysius Braun, Wilfred Braun, and Lucille (Jacob) Dosch.

The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the staff of Missouri Slope for the excellent care they provided for Loretta. 

Cards and memorials may be sent to Leland Vetter at 521 NE 6th Street, Linton, ND 58552.  All memorials received in Loretta’s honor will be donated to support the needs of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Linton.

The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, May 1 at 10:00am Central Time / 9:00am Mountain Time at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Bismark, ND.

Click Here to View the Mass Livestream and view options for Cards and Memorials
