Loretta Vetter, Mother of Bishop Vetter, Passes Away at 94

Loretta Vetter, 94, formerly of Linton passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at Missouri Slope in Bismarck. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church (1919 North 2nd Street, Bismarck). Bishop Austin Vetter will celebrate the Mass. Interment will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Linton. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Vigil service at 7:00 PM all at Corpus Christi in Bismarck. The Mass will be livestreamed at the bottom of Loretta’s obituary on this page and also on the Corpus Christi YouTube page at Corpus Christi – YouTube.

Loretta Braun was born on June 26, 1930, to John and Katherine (nee Wagner) Braun in rural Strasburg. She attended country school through the eighth grade. Loretta married August Vetter on October 21, 1952, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Krassna, rural Strasburg. They farmed east of Linton until 1985. Together, they raised 12 children. They moved to Linton in 1985, where they enjoyed their retirement.

Loretta was an active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters, Christian Mothers, and Catholic Order of Foresters.

After the passing of her husband, August in 2017, she was cared for by her eldest daughter, Connie, and her husband, Jeff, until her transition to Missouri Slope Care Center in Bismarck in 2024.

Loretta is survived by her children, Connie (Jeff) Gross, Bismarck; Vivian (Larry) Frohlich, Bismarck; Karen (Gary) Miller, Bismarck; Leland (Mary Ann) Vetter, Linton; Michael (Julie) Vetter, Bismarck; Daniel (Marie) Vetter, rural Linton; Richard, (Sharmae) Vetter, Fargo; Ronald (Tanya) Vetter, Wilmington, NC; Gregory (Pamela) Vetter, Bismarck; Paul (Diane) Vetter, Bismarck; and Bishop Austin Vetter, Helena, MT; son-in-law, Steve (Phyllis) Silbernagel, Napoleon; 46 grandchildren; and 78 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Raymond Braun, Valley City, ND; Vivian “Braunie” Volk, Bismarck; Nina (Clarence) Wikenheiser, Strasburg; Joy Lea Braun, Valley City; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Jane Silbernagel; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Vetter; 2 grandsons, Dallas Gross and Robert Vetter; and her siblings, Alvin (Florence) Braun, Florence Braun, Aloysius Braun, Wilfred Braun, and Lucille (Jacob) Dosch.

The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the staff of Missouri Slope for the excellent care they provided for Loretta.

Cards and memorials may be sent to Leland Vetter at 521 NE 6th Street, Linton, ND 58552. All memorials received in Loretta’s honor will be donated to support the needs of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Linton.

