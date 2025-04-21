Holy Father Pope Francis Dies at 88

Pope Francis, the 265th Pontiff of the Catholic Church, passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025 in his residence at the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.
“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”
With sadness, we mourn the death of our Holy Father, Pope Francis. In this Jubilee Year of Hope decreed by Pope Francis, we are now witnesses to his ultimate pilgrimage of hope to the embrace of our loving God and ask for all to join in praying for the repose of his soul. From the time of his election as Supreme Pontiff in 2013, Pope Francis has shown time and again his dedication to the poor and vulnerable, the marginalized, and the migrant. He has been for us a great model of proclaiming the mercy of God, of stewardship, listening, and discipleship of Jesus Christ. Today we entrust his soul to our Blessed Mother, asking her intercession to accompany him to the house of the Father.
Eternal rest grant unto Pope Francis, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
Funeral Mass for Pope Francis
Pope Francis’ solemn funeral Mass will be broadcast and livestreamed by multiple media outlets on Saturday, April 26, providing several ways to watch and participate in the funeral. The Mass begins at 10 a.m. local time in Rome (2 a.m. Mountain Time, MDT) in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the Mass. Bishops, cardinals, and priests from around the world will concelebrate.
Vatican News will livestream the Mass on its YouTube channel, and OSV News will carry that coverage at OSVNews.com. The Mass will also be livestreamed by The New York Times and other news outlets, and broadcast on many U.S. television networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, and NBC. EWTN and Relevant Radio will also broadcast the funeral Mass live on their channels, with coverage beginning at 9 a.m. Roman Time (1 a.m. MDT). Other Catholic radio stations are also expected to carry live broadcasts of the Mass.