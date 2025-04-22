2025 Priest & Parish Assignments

The Pastoral Care for St. Mary Queen of Heaven Mission, Superior, is transferred from St. John the Baptist Parish, Frenchtown, to St. William Parish, Thompson Falls, effective May 26, 2025.

Father Dillon Armstrong (to be ordained June 27, 2025) – Parochial Vicar, Immaculate Conception Parish, Deer Lodge, with St. Theodore Mission, Avon, for a one-year term.

Father Peter Mikwabe – Administrator, St. William Parish, Shelby, with St. Thomas Aquinas Mission, Sunburst; St. Margaret Parish, Cut Bank; and St. Francis Parish, Valier, with Holy Cross Mission, Dupuyer, for a second three-year term.

Father John Neneman – Administrator, St. Joseph Parish, Libby, with Immaculate Conception Mission, Troy; and Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Eureka, for a one-year term. [Formerly: Parochial Vicar at St. Matthew Parish, Kalispell; and Risen Christ Parish, Kalispell]

Father Kyle Tannehill – Parochial Vicar, St. Matthew Parish, Kalispell; and Risen Christ Parish, Kalispell, for a one-year term. [Formerly: Parochial Vicar, Resurrection University Parish, Bozeman]

Father Samuel Spiering – Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Helena (effective February 6, 2025, and concluding June 30, 2027) in addition to his responsibilities as a priest of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings.

Father Nathan Scheidecker – Adjutant Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Helena, for a two-year term. Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of St. Helena, for a one-year term. [Formerly: Canon Law studies, Rome]

Father Matthew Christiaens – Pursuit of Licentiate in Canon Law at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome, with residence at the Casa Santa Maria. [Formerly: Administrator, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Conrad; and St. William Parish, Dutton, with Guardian Angel Mission, Power]

Father Nicetas Msinge, ALCP/OSS – Administrator, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Conrad; and St. William Parish, Dutton, with Guardian Angel Mission, Power, for a three-year term. [Formerly: Administrator, St. John Paul II Parish, Bigfork, with Our Lady of Swan Valley Mission, Condon]

Monsignor Kevin O’Neill – Administrator, St. John Paul II Parish, Bigfork, with Our Lady of Swan Valley Mission, Condon, concluding November 10, 2025. Granted Senior Status, effective November 10, 2025. Retains assignment as Vicar General for the Diocese of Helena. [Formerly: Pastor/Rector Emeritus, Cathedral of St. Helena, Helena]

Father Eric Gilbaugh – Granted leave for Sabbatical for book-writing concluding November 10, 2025. Pastor, St. John Paul II Parish, Bigfork, with Our Lady of Swan Valley Mission, Condon, effective November 10, 2025, for a six-year term. Priest Supervision, Sycamore Tree Catholic Retreat Center, effective November 10, 2025. [Formerly: Pastor, Holy Family Parish, Three Forks; and St. John Vianney Parish, Belgrade]

Father W. Bart Tolleson – Pastor, Holy Family Parish, Three Forks; and St. John Vianney Parish, Belgrade, for a six-year term. Relieved of assignment as Priest Supervision, Sycamore Tree Catholic Retreat Center, effective November 10, 2025. Retains assignments as Director of Permanent Deacons, Director of Permanent Deacon Formation, and Director of Continuing Formation for the Clergy. [Formerly: Pastor, Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Helena]

Father Timothy Moriarty – Administrator, Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Helena, for a one-year term (renewable). [Retains assignment as Pastor, St. Mary Catholic Community, Helena]

Father Pius X Harding, OSB – called back to Mount Angel Abbey, not reassigned in the Diocese of Helena. [Formerly: Administrator, St. Joseph Parish, Libby, with Immaculate Conception Mission, Troy; and Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Eureka]

Father Thomas Lankenau, SJ – Resignation accepted as Sacramental Minister, St. John the Baptist Parish, Frenchtown, with St. Albert the Great Mission, Alberton, and St. Mary Queen of Heaven Mission, Superior (effective January 29, 2025), not reassigned in the Diocese of Helena.