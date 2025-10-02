Dcn. John J. Biedermann

Deacon John J. Biedermann, 88, passed away on March 6, 2025, in Kalispell. He was born on Sept. 3, 1936, in Bakersfield, California, to Lawrence and Mabel (Jonas) Biedermann.

A 1954 graduate of Garces Memorial High School, John met the love of his life, Charlene Kuhn, in 1954. The couple married on June 8, 1957. John continued his education, graduating from Saint Mary’s College in 1959. He proudly served in the Naval Reserves as a communication technician from 1959 to 1961.

John was a hardworking man of many interests, he was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt big game, upland birds and waterfowl. He loved fishing and enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, wood cutting and was a rockhound. His hobbies also included woodworking, leatherworking, and painting. He also had a passion for animal husbandry. He and Charlene raised beef cattle, horses, sheep and chickens, turkeys and geese on their farm in Squaw Valley, California. Of course, they always had at least one, and often more, dogs and cats.

Some of the highlights of John’s working life were his career in produce brokering, which took him and his family from Bakersfield to Nogales, Arizona then back to the farming town of Sanger, California. He finished his career in produce in his own business, Sierra Nevada Marketing. John and Charlene also started and operated a successful nursery “Biedermann’s Evergreen Tree Farm” in Squaw Valley from 1978 through the 1990s.

John loved the Lord. As a faithful Catholic, he was ordained as a permanent deacon of the Catholic Church in 2004, and together with Charlene, dedicated their lives to prayer and service in the diaconate ministry. His strong faith was and is an inspiration to all who knew him.

Deacon John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Charlene, his parents, his grandson, Bradley Biedermann, and many dear friends.

He is survived by his children, Cassandra Peregrina of Tucson; Laurence (Deeona) Biedermann of Bakersfield; Dianne Fidalgo of Paso Robles, California; Robert Biedermann of Big Creek, California; David (Cindi) Biedermann of Bigfork and John J. (Autumn) Biedermann II of Leander, Texas. Special mention also for honorary son, Marcel Sommer (Karin) of Schwerin, Germany, who entered the family in 1991 as a foreign exchange student.

John was also a cherished grandfather and great-grandfather and leaves behind a legacy of love through his grandchildren, Betheny (Kevin) Lusk, Kirsten (Kaukaha) Watanabe, Lindsey Biedermann, Ryan (Jenny) Biedermann, Tara Biedermann, Alexis (Josh) Biedermann, Seth (Miranda) Fidalgo, Amy (Megan) Fidalgo, Jessica Biedermann, Jordan Biedermann, Travis (Callie) Biedermann, Shelby (Stian) Andersen, Keegan (Becky) Biedermann, and Tristan (Chandler) Biedermann and his great-grandchildren, Landon Lusk, Jacob Watanabe, Quinn Biedermann, Avery Biedermann, Draco Carter, Ashlynn Fidalgo, Ava Fidalgo, Caleb Fidalgo, Rory Biedermann, Miles Biedermann, Aria Andersen, Piper Andersen, Addison Biedermann, Gabriel Biedermann and Maverick Biedermann.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff and residents at Immanuel Living, whose care and compassion brought great comfort to John during his time there. We also thank Logan Health Hospice for their unwavering support. Special thanks to the faith community who continued to pray for John, visited him and brought him the Holy Eucharist every week.

As Deacon John would often say with a blessing, “May the Lord keep you happy, healthy, holy, and joyful all the days of your life.”

The funeral mass was held on March 20 at Saint John Paul II Catholic Church in Bigfork.

Friends are encouraged to visit the website www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolence for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.