Rev. John W. Robertson

Rev. John William Robertson died on February 4, 2025, in Helena, Montana. Our beloved brother, uncle, friend, and priest was born in Melbourne, Florida, on July 30, 1945, to John Howard (Jack) and Elizabeth Jane (nee Bonner) Robertson near the Banana River Naval Air Station where Jack was a flight instructor during World War II. Fr. John was baptized August 19, 1945, in Melbourne, FL. Upon Jack’s discharge from the Navy following the war, the young family returned to the Robertson Ranch near Judith Gap, MT, where John grew up learning to care for the land and livestock along with his four younger brothers and sisters.

After attending elementary school in Judith Gap, John graduated as Valedictorian of the Harlowton High School class of 1963. Fr. John attended Carroll College, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy in 1967 before entering St. Thomas the Apostle Seminary in Kenmore, WA. He was ordained to the Catholic priesthood on June 8, 1971, at the Harlowton High School Gymnasium so that everyone could attend. He received his Licentiate in Canon Law from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., in 1985.

Fr. Robertson served the Diocese of Helena in many assignments over the years, beginning as a member of the faculty at Butte Central High School (1971-1973). He later became Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Whitefish (1981-1983). Over the course of five decades (1973-1981 and 1983-2025), he held several key positions in the Chancery in Helena, including Vice Chancellor, Chancellor, Judge in the Tribunal, Judicial Vicar, Moderator of the Curia, Director of the Guatemala Mission, Vicar for Catholic Schools, Diocesan Staff Coordinator, Delegate for Canonical Services, and as Chancery Services Director.

From 2001 to 2006, Fr. John provided priestly ministry for Holy Spirit Parish in Butte, 2006 to 2007 for St. Mary Catholic Community in Helena, and 2007 to 2019 for St. Thomas Parish in Helmville and St. Jude in Lincoln. He served diligently on a multitude of Diocesan boards and was especially known for his depth of knowledge regarding the history of the Diocese. He greatly enjoyed working in the Chancery, and although he began Senior Status in 2020, he worked until the time of his passing. The gifts of Fr. John’s constancy and wisdom blessed the Diocese amidst many challenges, and his reassuring kindness was a joy that will be treasured by his brother priests, parishioners, and colleagues alike.

Father John to many, he was also Brother and Uncle John to a large, close-knit family who relied on his steady guidance, intelligent wisdom, comforting words, and leadership. He was a constant presence during both moments of sorrow and celebration, where his strong and distinctive voice provided a sense of stability and assurance.

Fr. John was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) and Elizabeth (Betty) Robertson.

He is survived by his siblings, Howard (Freida) Robertson of Judith Gap, Kathleen (Darrell) Elliott and Tom (Marlene) Robertson of Harlowton, and Rita Robertson of Big Fork; Nieces and Nephews, Lori (Seth) Wallen, Colleen (Glenn) Beckett, Jim (Laura) Robertson, Diana (Jason) Todhunter, David (Lori) Elliott, Erin (Shane) Slivka, Karena (Fred) Dale, Krystal (Spencer) Bold, Kelsey (Kevin) Hoyrup, Jody Plovanic, and Shannon (Matt) Eldred; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at the Cathedral of St. Helena. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon on Thursday, February 13, at the Cathedral, 530 N. Ewing St., Helena. The funeral livestream will be available via https://sthelenas.org. A reception will follow at the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial will take place with the family at a later time.

Memorials may be directed to the Judith Gap American Legion and Auxiliary and sent to PO Box 401, Harlowton, MT 59036. Memorials may also be given via the Diocese of Helena to La Asunción School and Clinica Maxeña of the Guatemala Mission, a cause for which Fr. John was an avid advocate for decades. Link for donations: https://bit.ly/4gtiRO5