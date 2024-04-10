Montana Bishops’ Letter on the Passage of CI-128

The Catholic Bishops of Montana have released a letter on the passing of CI-128 (Abortion Initiative). The Bishops have asked that we continue to pray for a respect for life from conception until a natural death and that we look forward in hope and in service.
Thank you for all of the prayer and good work in opposing this initiative as we trust in Jesus and continue in service to women, unborn children and families in Montana.
The full text of the letter is below:
Montana’s Catholic Bishops on the Passage of Constitutional Initiative 128
Dear People of God,
Today marks a significant and tragic setback for babies, women, and parents in Montana. We grieve the passage of Constitutional Initiative 128 (CI-128), which negates existing safeguards for minors and limitations on late-term abortion in our state. We believe many voters approved this measure without fully understanding the heightened risks it brings to minors, parental rights, and babies that are viable outside the womb. However, we remain hopeful. By continuing to share the truth about each person’s intrinsic dignity, we envision a future where measures like CI-128 are no longer misrepresented as women’s healthcare, and where abortion itself is not misleadingly regarded as a fundamental right.
As Catholics, we hold that every person is created in the image of God and possesses an inherent dignity that is neither self-derived nor replaceable. Each one of us is a unique masterpiece of God’s creation. We recognize that the right to life is foundational, the fundamental right upon which all other rights rely. Life deserves the utmost respect from conception to natural death. In honoring the dignity of each person, we strive to build a just society that cares for the most vulnerable, including women who need our support and unborn children who cannot speak for themselves.
Catholics throughout Montana remain committed to assisting and advocating for women in need. Regardless of background, beliefs, or life circumstances, women will find compassion, guidance, and pathways to a hopeful future through any Catholic church in our state.
As we work toward a more just society and embody compassion and charity for others, Catholics are encouraged to support the growing programs and ministries of Catholic Social Services of Montana. Through volunteer service or financial support, you can help CSSM provide adoption services, resources for mothers and young families, and counseling services. Together, we will continue working toward a future in which every life is valued, and every woman is supported. Learn more at http://www.cssmt.org.
May Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Unborn, pray for us.
In Christ,
Most Rev. Jeffrey M. Fleming
Bishop of Great Falls-Billings
Most Rev. Austin A. Vetter
Bishop of Helena
Most Rev. Michael W. Warfel
Bishop Emeritus of Great Falls-Billings