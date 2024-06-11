Bishops Release Final Document of the Synod on Synodality

On Saturday, October 26, the members of the Second Session of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops approved the Final Document of the Synod on Synodality.

Titled For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, Mission – Final Document, the text brings together the work of our parishes, dioceses and archdioceses, regions, countries, and global Church over the past three years in investigating the current state of synodality in the Catholic Church, and how it can continue to improve in this area going forward.