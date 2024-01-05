Sister Elizabeth Ann Henry, SFCC

Surely “Irish Eyes Were Smiling” in Winnipeg, Ontario on Oct. 10, 1935 when Elizabeth Ann Henry was born to Matilda Ann Quigg (Port Kirk, Ireland), and Chester Henry (Manitoba), a member of the Royal Canadian Army. The family lived many places throughout Canada during Elizabeth’s earlier years. She later attended St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Toronto, graduating in 1956. In her second year at St. Joseph’s, Elizabeth converted to Catholicism; something she neglected to share with her Protestant Irish mother. One day the Sisters said there was a visitor at the desk to see her. Elizabeth quickly went downstairs only to find her father standing there. “Your mother wants to see you”, he said. Then he picked her up, threw her over his shoulder, carried her out of the hospital and took her home to face her mother. En route, Elizabeth realized she had just enough change in her pocket to make it back to St. Joseph’s; so when her mother left the room for a cup of tea, Elizabeth took a bus and she left too. With resignation, her mother called the director, Sister Marion, and stated simply “You win”, a memory they would all laugh about for years to come. Over time, her mother came to really love the Sisters too.

Elizabeth and some of her classmates immigrated together in 1957 to work at St. John’s Hospital, in Santa Monica, CA, run by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, KS. In 1958 she entered the Novitiate, taking vows in 1960. She worked as a Med-Surg nurse at St. Francis Hospital (Topeka), Providence Hospital (Kansas City), St. Mary’s Hospital (Grand Junction), and St. Vincent’s Hospital (Ledville). She returned to the Mother House to attend St. Mary College (University of St. Mary) where she completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing education in 1968.

One day Fr. Tobin came to the Mother House requesting a Sister to assist Catholic Charities in opening a home health agency in Kansas City. Sister Elizabeth became their director. It was during her six years at Catholic Charities Home Health that Sister Elizabeth found her true passion in nursing. She believed working in home care best allowed her to follow the spirit of St. Vincent serving the poor, the elderly, and those in need wherever she found them.

When St. John’s Hospital closed, Bishop Hunthausen asked Sister Elizabeth to relocate to Helena to assist in maintaining a Catholic healthcare presence in this community. In 1974 Sister Elizabeth assumed leadership of the Lewis & Clark County Home Health Agency which became WestMont Home Health. WestMont grew rapidly, soon expanding to five counties. As more and more people were able to stay in their homes, Sister Elizabeth brought hospice care to this community, to better serve the needs of the dying and their families. She was also instrumental in opening five group homes, and in setting up a state wide personal care attendant program. These programs continue to fluorish today. In order to better serve the needs of these programs, Sister Elizabeth returned to school and completed a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Montana in 1985.

Sr. Elizabeth left WestMont in 1988 and returned to her first love as a home health nurse for Independent Home Health. IHH was later bought by St. Peter’s Hospital and became St. Peter’s Health Home Health Care as we know it today. She worked nights on Surgical Floor for 10 years in addition to Home Health where she worked until the age of 75. Quoting the late Dr. John Strizich who often stated that he wanted to “die with his boots on”, Sister Elizabeth opted out of retirement. At 76 she began a new career at St. Peter’s Health as program developer for the NODA program (No One Dies Alone). She remained as the Vigil Coordinator until her recent illness.

Sister Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Georgie from Barrie, Ontario, brother in law John and her nephew Jimmy. She is survived by her close friends, Dianne and Ron Armstrong with whom she has made her home for almost 30 years; niece Elizabeth Carleton (Mike) and children Sean and Krista of Barrie, Ontario. She leaves behind her St. Peter’s Health family, her St. Mary Catholic Community, and her past and present religious communities; the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, Kansas and the Sisters For Christian Community.

Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated by Rev. Tim Moriarty on Tuesday Oct. 15th, 11am at St. Mary Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, it was Sister Elizabeth’s wish that memorials be made to the Dianne Armstrong Endowed Scholarship for Future Nurses c/o St. Peter’s Health Foundation, providing scholarships to St. Peter’s Health employees pursuing a career in nursing.