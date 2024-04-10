MT Bishops Invite All to Rally for Life & Family

The Catholic Bishops of Montana are encouraging attendance at the Rally for Life and Family that will be held in opposition to the extreme abortion initiative, CI-128. The event will feature prayer and a handful of speakers including Bishop Vetter and a representative of Bishop Fleming (who is not able to attend the very recently organized event).
The Rally will be held on Saturday, October 19th from 12:30pm-1:30pm in the Flag Plaza on the steps in front of the State Capitol Building in Helena.
Right to Life vs. Late-Term Abortion
Parental Rights vs. Loss of Parental Notification
Voices of Montanans vs. Millions in Out-of-State Influence Cash
Medical Safeguards vs. Unqualified Abortionists
Democratic Process vs. Constitutionally Unregulated Abortion