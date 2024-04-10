Help Support Hurricane Relief

The tremendous destruction caused by Hurricane Helene continues to unfold in parts of Florida and North Carolina. In particular the Dioceses of Charlotte and St. Petersburg have been impacted by this tragedy. Hurricane Milton has also recently made landfall in Florida, with the extent of the damage still undetermined at this time.
For those who wish to donate to help with relief efforts, the Diocese of Helena has set up a disaster relief fund. All of the proceeds from this fund will go to Catholic Charities USA, whose efforts are already underway. (You can find updates about their response here)