Priest and Personnel Appointments Effective July 1, 2024

Bishop Vetter is pleased to announce the parish and personnel appointments, effective July 1, 2024 unless otherwise noted.

Father Stan Rog – Administrator of Risen Christ Parish, Kalispell, for a fourth three-year term and Administrator of St. Matthew Parish, Kalispell, for a second three-year term.

Father Kyle Tannehill – Parochial Vicar, Resurrection University Parish, Bozeman, for a second one-year term.

Father Pius X Harding, OSB – Administrator, St. Joseph Parish, Libby, with Immaculate Conception Mission, Troy, and Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Eureka, for a third one-year term.

Vicki Burgmeier – Administrator, St. Michael Parish, Drummond, with St. Mary Mission, Gold Creek, and St. Philip Parish, Philipsburg (Flint Creek Catholic Community) for a second three year term. Fr. Kirby Longo remains Canonical Pastor of Flint Creek Catholic Community.

Father Kirby Longo – Pastor, St. John the Baptist Parish, Frenchtown, with St. Albert the Great Mission, Alberton, and St. Mary Queen of Heaven Mission, Superior, for a six-year term. Addition to his responsibilities as Pastor of Christ the King Parish, Missoula, Dean of the Missoula Deanery, and Canonical Pastor of Flint Creek Catholic Community.

Father Tom Lankenau, SJ – Sacramental Minister, St. John the Baptist Parish, Frenchtown, with St. Albert the Great Mission, Alberton, and St. Mary Queen of Heaven Mission, Superior, for a one-year term (renewable).

Father Victor Cancino, SJ – Pastor, Saint Ignatius Mission Parish, St. Ignatius, with Sacred Heart Mission, Arlee, and St. John Berchmans Mission, Jocko. (effective March 1, 2024)