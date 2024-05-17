Marriage Blessing Event Held in Helena

On February 9th, Bishop Vetter warmly welcomed 90 married couples to an evening of celebration at the Cathedral of St. Helena. The couples represented a spectrum of milestones, from newlyweds to those who had shared nearly seven decades of marriage.

The evening commenced with the solemn celebration of Mass, where couples renewed their commitment to one another. Following the Liturgy of the Eucharist, Bishop Vetter personally blessed each couple, which was captured in photographs and shared with all participants. The joyous occasion continued downstairs with a lively reception filled with good food and warm camaraderie.

During his homily, Bishop Vetter expressed heartfelt gratitude to the couples in attendance, acknowledging the sacrifices and profound contributions they offer within their families and to one another. He underscored the pivotal role of their homes as missionary outposts, shaping the future of the Church through their commitment to love and service. He also expressed his hope that the evening would serve as a wellspring of grace and inspiration for the attendees and the entire congregation.

This celebration aligns with the ongoing efforts of the Office of Family Life to deepen the integration of couples into the life of the Church and foster a thriving family culture in parishes. Strong marriages are essential to our Church and society, and Bishop Vetter is committed to investing in couples well beyond their wedding day into all of life’s celebrations and challenges.

The erosion of strong marriages has played a substantial role in the diminishing faith landscape across the United States. Addressing this decline head-on is crucial for the Church’s vitality, and the Diocese of Helena is doing just that. A vital part of this initiative is the enhancement of marriage preparation programs and the expansion of events and retreat opportunities similar to this one.

This fall, Bishop Vetter will similar events in three other Deaneries, celebrating Mass and blessing marriages. Watch for more details later this year. All are invited to join.