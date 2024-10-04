Fr. Matthew Patrick Huber

Father Matthew Huber entered the Kingdom of God on April 25, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Matthew was born on April 1, 1959, in Missoula Montana to parents Bill and Pat Huber. Matt was one of five children, and the family grew up at the top of Holter Street in Helena, Montana. Following high school, Matt graduated Carroll College in 1982 with a degree in theology. It was with the influence and guidance of his family, the many faculty members and priests at Carroll College, and the St. Helena Cathedral parish that Matt felt a calling to the priesthood. In the fall of 1982, and with the support of Catholic Diocese of Helena, he moved to Rome, Italy to attend seminary at the Pontifical North American College. While in seminary, Matt received two master’s degrees in theology one from the Pontifical Gregorian University and a second from the Pontifical Angelicum University. Forever a student, Father Matt graduated with a degree in Canon Law from The Catholic University of America in 1991.

Upon completion of his seminary in 1986, Matt returned to Helena to serve as a Deacon at St. Helena Cathedral parish. To the delight of his family and Bishop Curtis, Fr. Matt was as ordained into the Catholic priesthood at the St. Helena Cathedral on June 5, 1987. During his pastoral career, Fr. Matt served as a parish priest in Butte, Anaconda, Missoula, and Stevensville, Montana. For the last twenty five years, Fr. Matt served as the parish priest at Holy Family parish in Missoula and St. Mary’s parish in Stevensville including the rural mission parishes in Florence and Lolo. Over the years, Fr. Matt touched the lives of many individuals and families with his masses, baptisms, weddings, scared blessings, and funerals. Fr. Matt also enjoyed connecting with his parishioners in the community, at their homes, in hospitals and convalescent care. As an active and sometimes outspoken community member, Fr. Matt served on numerous community and Diocesan Boards and Commissions. Fr. Matt was truly a servant of God and loved to shepherd his people.

Fr. Matt served for twelve years in US Air Force Reserves as a Second Lieutenant in the Chaplain Corp. He served several assignments overseas and in the US throughout his dedicated service. His most memorable assignment was at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center near Ramstein Air Base Germany supporting the returning Beirut Hostages following the hijacking of TWA Flight 847. Fr. Matt was proud and honored to have serve his country.

Fr. Matt was a talented artist in multiple mediums including stained glass, pottery, sculpting, pen and ink sketches, and watercolor painting to name just a few. He put his artistic skills to work each holiday in his parishes, often engaging with young and teenage members to help decorate the church. Fr. Matt was also a frequent traveler having made an exchange trip to Korea while in high school followed by many trips across the European continent while in seminary and many more trips to Europe either with family or leading delegations of young people to World Youth Day celebrations. Fr. Matt had strong convictions for an individual’s dignity and freedoms, and peace among all the peoples of the world. His spirit will live on through the many lives he touched. Fr. Matt is preceded in passing by his parents Bill and Pat Huber, and nephews Lyndon Huber and infant Shelby Huber. Fr. Matt is survived by his brothers and sister: Kirk (Sharon) Huber of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mark (Cindy) Huber of Phoenix, Arizona, Colonel William “Bill” Huber (US Army retired), and Stacy Huber both of Scottsdale, Arizona. Fr. Matt is also survived by nieces Patricia (Tricia) Huber, Mariah Huber, and nephew William (Will) Huber.

Fr. Matt’s favorite affirmation: Christ is risen! Indeed He is risen! Let us rejoice and be glad! Alleluia!

Visitation will be at Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville, Montana. Please visit their website at whitesittfuneralhome.com for visitation schedule.

A Vigil service will be held at Blessed Trinity Church, Missoula on Tuesday, May 7th at 7:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Blessed Trinity Church on Wednesday, May 8 at 11:00 am. There will be a parish luncheon following the funeral mass at the parish. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Helena is scheduled for Thursday May 8th at 1:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be directed to: Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, 2205 34th St. Missoula, MT 59801 or Carroll College, 1601 N Benton Ave. Helena, MT 59625.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

