MCC Reissues Faithful Citizenship Video Series

As we move further into the election year, Matt Brower of the Montana Catholic Conference has produced a fantastic reissue of his 8-part series seeking to address various issues related to faithful citizenship.
 
Throughout the series, Brower will highlight various aspects of the intersection of faith and politics, and what every Catholic should know when engaging in political discourse, voting, and more.
 
New episodes will be released every Wednesday.
 
To learn more about the Montana Catholic Conference, and how you can stay informed and take action on political events pertinent to Catholics, visit the Montana Catholic Conference website HERE

Playlist

1 Videos
Related Posts
Features

A Qualified Nostalgia

Sometimes, I’m nostalgic for the vigorous spiritual life I pursued in my twenties. What memorable and intense times I had at late-night adoration, daily Mass,

Read More »
03/06/2024
Facebook Twitter Youtube

© The Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena

PO Box 1729
Helena, MT 59624