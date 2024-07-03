Fr. George J. Dumais, SJ

Father George Joseph Dumais, SJ, died March 4, 2024, at Sacred Heart Jesuit Center in Los Gatos, California, surrounded by family and friends. He was 88 years of age and a member of the Society of Jesus for 65 years.

Fr. Dumais was born on the family dairy farm in Langley, British Columbia, near Vancouver, on January 14, 1936, the son of Albert Dumais and Marie Jeanne Beaulieu Dumais. As part of a bilingual family, he grew up speaking both French and English. After completing high school and junior college locally, he studied one year at Seattle University before entering the Oregon Province novitiate in 1958. Philosophical studies were taken at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington; theological studies in Pune, India, and Toronto; and graduate work in psychology at Middlebury College (French) and Catholic University in Paris.

Fr. Dumais’ ministry included teaching English and French at Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, Washington, and Latin at Mpima Minor Seminary in Kabwe, Zambia, before his ordination in 1971. Later, he taught Latin, French and religion at Loyola Sacred Heart High School in Missoula, Montana. His major work was as founder and director of a group home that assisted developmentally challenged men in Missoula, a work he engaged in for 41 years (1974-2015).

Inspired by his earlier work with Mother Teresa in India and in L’Arche communities in France, he provided a home and family-like atmosphere for those he referred to as the “Gentlemen.” The “Gents” lived in a structured environment where they could build up self-esteem and learn social and self-help skills. They pitched in with household chores, enjoyed regular outings, and went to their paid work placements at an outside organization. Fr. Dumais provided a stable environment, the cooking and cleaning, and, most importantly, love and respect. He also set up a separate home for women, staffed by others.

In 2015, he closed the house and moved to the Jesuit retirement community at Gonzaga University and continued some pastoral ministry. At he left Missoula, the local newspaper lamented the “void left by his departure,” and noted that in addition to his work with the group home, he became a gourmet cook whose dinners were prized auction items at school fundraisers. He was also an accomplished artist whose work reflected his lifetime commitment to the underprivileged and to Jesuit spirituality.

Fr. Dumais relocated to the province health care center in Los Gatos in 2018, where he enjoyed hours spent in the art studio. He kept physically active and kept a daily log of the number of steps taken and miles walked.

Fr. Dumais is survived by a brother, Ernest Dumais, of Oliver, BC, sister Juliette Slobodzian, of Parksville, BC, and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by a sister, Rose Marie Widas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 10:25 a.m. at St. Anthony Parish, 217 Tremont Street, Missoula, MT 59801.