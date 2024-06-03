Embracing the Sacred: The National Eucharistic Revival

We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in the life of the Church in the U.S. The USCCB launched a 3-year National Eucharistic Revival initiative in 2021 to help the faithful revive their understanding and devotion to the Eucharist. This divine journey is set to reach its zenith at the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, IN, scheduled for July 17-21, 2024.

The Revival is a call to rekindle the flame of devotion to the Blessed Sacrament, emphasizing the central role of the Eucharist in the life of the Church and its members. This spiritual awakening, spreading across the nation, is a testament to our shared belief and appreciation of the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

At home here in the Diocese of Helena, Bishop Vetter has been a steadfast shepherd leading the charge for renewal and revitalization of our people’s connection to the Eucharist. “Jesus is calling you back to the heart of our faith: Himself in the Eucharist,” Bp. Vetter enthusiastically claimed. “I have personally been inspired by what I’ve seen through this initiative. I get excited when I travel to our parishes and people share with me how deeply they desire to know Christ, especially in the Holy Eucharist.”

Through pastoral guidance, educational initiatives, and fostering a sense of community, Bp. Vetter has ignited a spiritual flame that is spreading. In addition to leading a group of pilgrims from our diocese to the National Congress in July, he looks forward to seeing everyone at the upcoming Diocese of Helena Eucharistic Congress, which is set for March 22-24 at Carroll College.

This all-ages event serves as a profound opportunity for our diocesan community to gather, pray, and reflect on the mystery of the Eucharist. Starting with a high-energy kickoff on Friday night for high school youth, the weekend will feature insightful speakers, workshops, and activities for different ages, culminating with a Palm Sunday Procession from Carroll College to the Cathedral of St. Helena for Mass.

This national revival, and every event and initiative that falls under it, has the potential to be a source of spiritual rejuvenation in every corner of the Church in the United States, starting at the most essential level: the family. It is an opportunity to consider how you, too, can be a part of this moment, bringing you and your family closer to the person of Jesus, and letting that encounter radiate outward to our parishes, diocese, and beyond.

