National Marriage Week 2024

The observances of National Marriage Week (February 7-14) and World Marriage Day (Sunday, February 11) are an opportunity to focus on building a culture of life and love that begins with supporting and promoting marriage and the family. The theme for 2024 is “Love Beyond Words.”
Below you’ll find links to various resources that can help couples reflect on and proactively cultivate their marriage.
USCCB Resources
For Your Marriage: National Marriage Week Homepage
The Secretariat of Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth has offered the resources at the site above to bishops, priests, deacons, married couples, and lay men and women to help celebrate and live the great gift of married life.
Other Resources
The Messy Family Project – Marriage
The Messy Family Project started with a couple and a podcast dedicated to helping Catholic couples talk through the challenges and issues affecting our families today. Now, it is an online ministry which reaches thousands, featuring videos, podcasts, blogs, and resources to help families and couples embrace their calling.
