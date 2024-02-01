News of Great Joy: A Christmas Reflection

And what was the sign? Not a royal birth; not a child shining with the light of glory, like the glory at the angel’s appearance. Just a child, in the dark, and wrapped in swaddling cloths. Vulnerable, and wrapped by another’s loving care. The iconographic tradition of the Nativity invites us to discover the “thing” that the shepherds found precisely as a “sign.” The virgin mother adores the newborn as he lays swaddled and nearly swallowed by the darkness of the cave. The composition of the scene directly reflects, in anticipation, that of Christ’s burial, where Mary again adores her son wrapped in burial shrouds as he is placed in the tomb and descends to his dead brothers.

For God to be born as a baby in our flesh is already the full expression of his love for us, of his total identification with us in all the vulnerability which is properly ours, of his being Emmanuel. To see him come as a baby, “when the goodness and loving kindness of God our Savior appeared,” is already to see that “he saved us in his mercy” (Tit 3:4-5). For the first time, the Father hears his Son’s cry: “A body you have prepared for me; behold, I come to do your will, O God” (Heb 10:5-7). His birth is thus a “sign” of some “thing that has happened.”

No wonder the shepherds were the first to hear the news. Poor and despised, they recognized in him the one who emptied himself, left his glory behind, and set out into the world bound by sin and death, into the poverty of the manger. They understood the grace of the Lord, “that though he was rich, yet for your sake he became poor, so that by his poverty you might become rich” (2 Cor 8:9). They found a wonderful exchange: our riches are in the Savior’s poverty; and he becomes poor by giving himself away; and so all our riches are in receiving his self-giving and in handing it on. “The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen.” The same news is handed on to us, and the same sign is given to us. Finding it only requires that we share his poverty in spirit. O Come, let us adore him.