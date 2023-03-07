Synod of Bishop’s Releases Synthesis Report | Synod on Synodality

After moving through local parish and diocese, national, and continental stages, the the members of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops gathered in October to analyze and compile all of the material from the continental stage into a Synthesis Report, released on October 28, 2023.

The General Assembly consisted of lay men and women, those in consecrated life, deacons and priests who joined the bishops to witness this final stage. The Synthesis report is the culmination of two years of invitation, listening, and dialogue which seeks to help the Catholic Church better accompany all peoples.

The Synthesis Report can be read in full, and downloaded in PDF format, below.