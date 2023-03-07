Consultative Group Appointments effective July 1, 2023

June 13, 2023
Bishop Vetter is pleased to announce the members for the consultative groups listed below. Members will serve a three-year term from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026.
Deans
Fr. Eric Gilbaugh, Bozeman
Fr. Craig Hanley, Butte
Fr. Kirby Longo, Missoula
Fr. Roderick Ermatinger, Conrad
Msgr. Kevin O’Neill, Helena
Fr. Sean Raftis, Kalispell
Personnel Board
Msgr. Kevin O’Neill, VG
Fr. Christopher Lebsock, Voc. Dir.
Fr. Craig Hanley
Fr. Marc Lenneman
Fr. Kirby Longo
Fr. Tim Moriarty
Fr. Gary Reller
Fr. Val Zdilla
Cassie Hall, Human Resources
Ray Shipman, Secretary
Presbyteral Council
Msgr. Kevin O’Neill, VG
Fr. Matthew Christiaens
Fr. Tom Haffey
Fr. Craig Hanley
Fr. Craig Hightower, SJ
Fr. Kirby Longo
Fr. Timothy Moriarty
Fr. Joseph Paddock
Fr. Leo Proxell
Fr. Sean Raftis
Fr. Gary Reller
Fr. Stanislaw Róg
Ray Shipman, Secretary