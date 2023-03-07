Consultative Group Appointments effective July 1, 2023

June 13, 2023

Bishop Vetter is pleased to announce the members for the consultative groups listed below. Members will serve a three-year term from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026.

Deans

Fr. Eric Gilbaugh, Bozeman

Fr. Craig Hanley, Butte

Fr. Kirby Longo, Missoula

Fr. Roderick Ermatinger, Conrad

Msgr. Kevin O’Neill, Helena

Fr. Sean Raftis, Kalispell

Personnel Board

Msgr. Kevin O’Neill, VG

Fr. Christopher Lebsock, Voc. Dir.

Fr. Craig Hanley

Fr. Marc Lenneman

Fr. Kirby Longo

Fr. Tim Moriarty

Fr. Gary Reller

Fr. Val Zdilla

Cassie Hall, Human Resources

Ray Shipman, Secretary

 

Presbyteral Council

Msgr. Kevin O’Neill, VG

Fr. Matthew Christiaens

Fr. Tom Haffey

Fr. Craig Hanley

Fr. Craig Hightower, SJ

Fr. Kirby Longo

Fr. Timothy Moriarty

Fr. Joseph Paddock

Fr. Leo Proxell

Fr. Sean Raftis

Fr. Gary Reller

Fr. Stanislaw Róg

Ray Shipman, Secretary

