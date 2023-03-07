Priest Appointments effective July 1, 2023

April 14, 2023
Bishop Vetter Announces the following appointments involving the priests and parishes of the Diocese of Helena.
The Pastoral care for Living Water Mission, Seeley Lake, is transferred from St. Ann Parish, Bonner, to St. Thomas Parish, Helmville.
Father Jozef Perehubka – Administrator, St. Thomas Parish, Helmville, with St. Jude Mission, Lincoln, and Living Water Mission, Seeley Lake, with residence in Helmville, for a three-year term. [Formerly: Administrator, St. Ann Parish, Bonner, with Living Water Mission, Seeley Lake]
Father Pascal Kasanziki – Administrator of St. Ann Parish, Bonner, for a three-year term. Addition to his responsibilities as Pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Missoula.
Father Dan Shea – Resignation accepted as Sacramental Minister to Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Helena, with Sacred Heart Mission, Wolf Creek, and Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Marysville. Senior Status/Retired
Deacon Steve Barry – Resignation accepted as Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Helena, with Sacred Heart Mission, Wolf Creek, and Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Marysville. Remains assigned as Deacon at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, with Sacred Heart Mission, Wolf Creek, and Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Marysville.
Father Bart Tolleson – Pastor, Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Helena, with Sacred Heart Mission in Wolf Creek, and Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Marysville, for a six-year term. Addition to responsibilities as Director of Deacons and Deacon Formation, Director of Clergy Formation. [Formerly: Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of St. Helena]
Monsignor Kevin O’Neill – Resignation accepted as Pastor/Rector, cathedral of St. Helena. Serves the cathedral Parish as Pastor/Rector Emeritus. (Remains Vicar General of the Diocese of Helena).
Father Marc Lenneman – Pastor/Rector, Cathedral of St. Helena, for a six-year term; Episcopal Vicar for Evangelization, for a five-year term. [Formerly: Chaplain, Carroll College; Chaplain, Legendary Lodge; Vocations Director for the Diocese of Helena]
Father Tyler Frohlich – Chaplain, carroll College, for a three-year term, with residence at the Cathedral Rectory; with Father Marc Lenneman serving as Mentor. Chaplain, Legendary Lodge, effective Summer Season 2023. [Formerly: Parochial Vicar, Christ the King Parish, Missoula]
Father Christopher Lebsock – Vocations Director for the Diocese of Helena in addition to his assignment as Pastor of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, East Helena, with Our Lady of the Lake Mission, canyon Ferry, and St. John Mission Church, Clancy.
Father Matthew Christiaens – Administrator, St. Michael Parish, Conrad, and St. William Parish, Dutton, with Guardian Angel Mission in Power; with Monsignor Kevin O’Neill serving as Mentor. [Formerly: Parochial Vicar, Resurrection University Parish, Bozeman]
Father Kyle Tannehill (to be ordained June 23, 2023) – Parochial Vicar, Resurrection University Parish, Bozeman
Father Jeffrey Benusa – Pastor of St. William Parish, Thompson Falls, with Noxon Mission, and St. James Parish, Plains, with Sacred Heart Mission, Hot Springs, for a third six-year term.
Father Nicetas Msinge – Administrator, St. John Paul II Parish, Bigfork, with Our Lady of Swan Valley Mission, Condon, for a second three-year term.
Father Yovin Shayo – Administrator, St. Joseph Parish, Choteau and St. John the Evangelist Parish, Fairfield, with St. Matthias Mission, Augusta, for a second three-year term. Relieved of assignment as Administrator, St. Michael Parish, Conrad, and St. William Parish, Dutton, with Guardian Angel Mission, Power.
Father Pius X Harding, OSB -Administrator, St. Joseph Parish, Libby, with Immaculate Conception Mission, Troy, and Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Eureka, for one-year terms (renewable).
Father Tom Lankenau, SJ -Administrator, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Hamilton, with St. Philip Benizi Mission, Darby, for a one-year term (renewable).
Father Steve Lantry, SJ -Resignation accepted Parochial Vicar, St. Francis Xavier Parish,
Missoula, St. Ignatius Mission Parish, St. Ignatius, with Sacred Heart Mission, Arlee, and St. John Berchmans Mission, Jocko, effective April 11, 2023.
