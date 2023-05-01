“The image of God is the married couple: the man and the woman; not only the man, not only the woman, but both of them together. This is the image of God: love, God’s covenant with us is represented in that covenant between man and woman. And this is very beautiful!” (Pope Francis, General Audience, April 2, 2014)
As Catholics, and led by our bishops, we celebrate National Marriage Week Feb. 7-14. We set aside time for prayer and to reflect with gratitude on the gift of the Sacrament of Marriage, home of the domestic church and first school of holiness and virtue.
Some organizations that recognize and support holy and healthy marriages offer guidance resources for this special week and beyond.
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, https://www.usccb.org/national-marriage-week
National Marriage Week USA, https://www.nationalmarriageweekusa.org/
Witness to Love, https://witnesstolove.org/
Many of these materials are already available to our priests and parish leaders for National Marriage week and all people, married or unmarried, are invited to join in through prayer and expressions of gratitude and service to married couples in their families and that they know and love.
At-Home Marriage Retreat
The 7-day At-Home Marriage Retreat consists of short reflections four married couples and includes a few follow-up discussion points to enrich and inform couples as they grow closer to Christ and one another. Find the printable retreat guide Here.
Prayer for Married Couples
Almighty and eternal God,
You blessed the union of married couples
so that they might reflect the union of Christ with his Church:
look with kindness on them.
Renew their marriage covenant,
increase your love in them,
and strengthen their bond of peace
so that, with their children,
they may always rejoice in the gift of your blessing.
We ask this through Christ our Lord.
Amen.