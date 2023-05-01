As Catholics, and led by our bishops, we celebrate National Marriage Week Feb. 7-14. We set aside time for prayer and to reflect with gratitude on the gift of the Sacrament of Marriage, home of the domestic church and first school of holiness and virtue.

Some organizations that recognize and support holy and healthy marriages offer guidance resources for this special week and beyond.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, https://www.usccb.org/national-marriage-week

National Marriage Week USA, https://www.nationalmarriageweekusa.org/

Witness to Love, https://witnesstolove.org/

Many of these materials are already available to our priests and parish leaders for National Marriage week and all people, married or unmarried, are invited to join in through prayer and expressions of gratitude and service to married couples in their families and that they know and love.