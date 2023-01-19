World Youth Day Lisbon! Two Montana- Based Opportunities

01/19/2023
Mandy Bell, and Fr. Tom Lankenau, SJ are heading up separate World Youth Day pilgrimage trips. Each pilgrimage includes some great opportunities, and both are open for people to join.
Trip One: Montana World Youth Day Pilgrims led by Mandy Bell
July 25 – August 7
Lourdes (Paris), Loyola (Spain), Santiago De Compostela, Lisbon for WYD)
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/WYDMontana
Contact:
Mandy Bell mandy.bell59230@gmail.com 406-263-7485
Mandy has extensive experience leading and attending World Youth Day pilgrimages with Bishop Warfel in the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings. This year, Great Falls-Billings’ Diocese new Coadjutor Bishop, Bishop Jeffrey Fleming will be a pilgrim. This trip also feature Catholic Speaker Chris Stefanick. The trip currently has 22 pilgrims with room for more. There is some urgency if others wish to join – The flight out of Billings will only be available for one more week!
Trip Two: St. Francis of Assisi Parish Group led by Fr. Tom Lankenau, SJ
July 26-August 7
Amudena Cathedral (Madrid), Basilica of San Miguel, Sagrada Familia Basilica (Barcelona), Lisbon for WYD
Contacts:
Fr. Tom Lankenau fathertom@stfrancishamilton.org
Jamie Stadaert standaert@victor.k12.mt.us
Fr. Tom Lankenau, SJ, is the pastor at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Hamilton and has led pilgrimages of many kinds. He is excited to open this parish-based pilgrimage to all who wish to join. Fr. Tom has personally put together the details of this trip and will be taking advantage of his experience and contacts to provide an unforgettable experience.
