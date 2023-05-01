New Vocations in the Diocese Helena

SHAE BILLS | Shae grew up in Ennis, Mont., and attended school at Bozeman High School. Upon graduating, he picked Carroll College for his continued education, stating: “I picked Carroll because I wanted to attend a school which challenged me academically, cultivated my longing for the faith, and provided many opportunities for outdoor recreation.” It was at Carroll where he first began to hear the call towards seminary. “I began to feel called to join the seminary after going on a two-week pilgrimage to Rome and Assisi my freshman year. I was able to begin discerning more intentionally during my remaining three years at Carroll, where I was able to grow and mature as a leader, and more importantly, I learned how to be a son of God.” When asked how the people of the diocese could pray for him, he responded: “For clarity in my discernment, as well as the grace to live in the present. I will be keeping the people of the Diocese of Helena in my prayers as well.” He is studying at St. John Vianney Seminary in Denver.