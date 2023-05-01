New Vocations in the Diocese Helena

The Diocese of Helena is filled with joy and pride that young people from across our diocese and beyond continue to heed the Lord’s call in their lives. This year we celebrate the addition of five new Seminarians and two young women entering religious communities.
Whether to the priesthood, religious life, married life, or single life, please continue to pray for vocations.
CARTER ANDERSON | Originally from Great Falls, Mont., Carter attended Great Falls Central Catholic High School, followed by Carroll College, where he earned his bachelor’s degrees in Biology and French in 2019 with a desire to attend optometry school. Upon graduating, he was accepted into the Southern California College of Optometry in Fullerton, Calif. His discernment of the priesthood eventually led him back to Helena. “Through the blessing of a good family, holy and magnanimous priests in my life, and a life of prayer, I felt called to enter seminary,” he said. “I believe the Lord led me through others; be it spiritual fathers, brother seminarians, or many prayerful folks throughout the Diocese, it was the tangible support of these individuals and the Lord that gave me courage to say ‘yes’ to Christ’s invitation.” When asked how the faithful of the diocese could pray for him, he said: “Please pray that I may have a simple heart, one ready to receive whatever gifts the Lord is wanting to give.” He is studying at St. Paul Seminary in Minneapolis.
SHAE BILLS | Shae grew up in Ennis, Mont., and attended school at Bozeman High School. Upon graduating, he picked Carroll College for his continued education, stating: “I picked Carroll because I wanted to attend a school which challenged me academically, cultivated my longing for the faith, and provided many opportunities for outdoor recreation.” It was at Carroll where he first began to hear the call towards seminary. “I began to feel called to join the seminary after going on a two-week pilgrimage to Rome and Assisi my freshman year. I was able to begin discerning more intentionally during my remaining three years at Carroll, where I was able to grow and mature as a leader, and more importantly, I learned how to be a son of God.” When asked how the people of the diocese could pray for him, he responded: “For clarity in my discernment, as well as the grace to live in the present. I will be keeping the people of the Diocese of Helena in my prayers as well.” He is studying at St. John Vianney Seminary in Denver.