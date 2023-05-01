CSSM Expanding Services

CSSM Staff

For nearly 70 years, Catholic Social Services of Montana (CSSM) has been building families through its ministry of providing adoption services and support for mothers, children, and families in-need. This ministry includes its Baby Boutique, which provides diapers, clothes, formula, etc., free of charge.

On May 2nd, 2022, Scott Held was appointed the new Executive Director of CSSM. Scott, alongside Bishop Austin Vetter, Bishop Michael Warfel, Coadjutor Bishop Jeffrey Fleming, and the CSSM Board of Directors, hopes to further serve the people of Montana with the addition of ministries. For example, this could include adding services to support mental health, immigration legalization, and new Baby Boutique locations. Perhaps the most prevalent example of adding ministries, since it occurred in 2022, was the support of disaster relief from the spring flooding in south central Montana. Through the acquisition of grants and restricted donations, CSSM was able to channel $60,000 to support victims of the disaster, helping ensure our Montanan neighbors had a chance to rebuild their lives.

For the past few months, Scott has made his way across Montana, meeting with clergy and lay persons alike, hoping to discover gaps in services available to those in-need and where currently offered services could use support. Soon, based on this research, CSSM anticipates charting a course towards these new ministries, all while continuing to help those in-need through its adoption services. To stay up to date with the evolution of the organization, support CSSM and ministries, and learn more about the organization, visit their website at www.cssmt.org and follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CSSMT.

CSSM serves the Diocese of Helena and the Diocese of Great Falls- Billings, with physical offices in Helena and Billings. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit