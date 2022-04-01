Fr. Robert J. Hall

January 30, 1959 – October 28, 2022

Father Robert J. Hall, 63, died in Butte, Montana, October 28, 2022.

Robert Joseph Hall was born January 30, 1959, in Butte, Montana, the son of Garland Hall and Helen Harrington. He attended schools in Butte, Carroll College in Helena, and Mount Angel Seminary in St. Benedict, Oregon.

He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Helena on June 21, 1985, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Butte, by the Most Reverend Elden F. Curtiss, Bishop of Helena.

As a priest he served as Associate Pastor of the Anaconda Catholic Community (July 1985-July 1990); as Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Choteau and St. John Parish in Fairfield (July 1990-July 1994); as Administrator and Pastor of Resurrection University Parish in Bozeman (July 1994-July 2006); as Pastor of the Butte Catholic Community North (July 2006-July 2013): and as Administrator and Pastor of Butte Catholic Community Central in Butte (July 2013 until his death).

Father Robert Joseph Hall has gone to be with Jesus and his blessed mother, whom he was looking forward to seeing. He passed away October 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Butte on January 30, 1959, to Garland and Helen (Harrington) Hall. He attended Longfellow Elementary School, East Junior High School, and graduated from Butte High School in 1977. He continued his education by studying dentistry at Carroll College, while attending Carroll, Father Bob was called to Priesthood. He followed his calling to Mount Angels in Oregon. He was ordained at St. Johns Catholic Church in 1985. Father Bob served in Anaconda, Choteau, Bozeman, and finally his hometown, Butte.

Father Bob loved to travel and especially enjoyed his time traveling with his mother to Ireland, Rome, New Orleans, and California. He also enjoyed time spent on the links playing golf with his sister, Veronica Hall. Every Friday, you would find him playing cribbage with his sister and niece, Beth. He also enjoyed spending time with his great-nieces and great-nephew. He adored his little Boston Terrier, Garbo.

Father Bob is survived by his siblings: Garland (Annie) Hall, Mark (Gabi) Hall, and Veronica Hall; his nephew, Nathan (Rebecca) Schwartzmiller; his nieces: Beth (Jake) Schwartzmiller, and Dannielle Hall; great-nieces: Braelynn and Ava and great-nephews: Bentlee and Kaden. He is also survived by his aunts: Marlene Dick, Irene (Terry) Ryan, and Sandra Harrington (Ken Baze), as well as numerous cousins and dear friends.

Preceding Father Bob in death were his parents, Garland and Helen Hall; brother, Michael Hall; Uncles Msgr. Joseph Harrington, Robert Hall, Harvey Hall, Arthur Dick and Aunt Betty Hall.

Father Bob’s new life with the Lord will be celebrated on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church at 1500 Majors. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Rite of Committal will follow the Funeral Mass and take place in Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Butte Depot, 818 S. Arizona.

Special thanks to Deacon John Uggetti and Father Tom Haffey.