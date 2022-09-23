Facebook Twitter Youtube

Bishop Vetter Invited to Ordain Seminarians in Rome

Published by Cody Tredik on

Bishop Vetter has been invited to be the ordaining Bishop for his nephew’s class at their Diaconate Ordination in St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The seminarians are the fourth-year class at the Pontifical North American College, the American seminary in Rome where Bishop Vetter attended seminary and served as the Director of Spiritual Formation from 2012-2018.

The ordination will broadcast on EWTN at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, September 29th. You will also be able to stream the broadcast here on this page.

Video Coming Soon

Please return later

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Categories: FeaturesFirst Home

Related Posts

Msgr. Joseph D. Harrington

August 24, 1930 – July 7, 2022 Monsignor Joseph D. Harrington, 91, died of natural causes at his residence in Helena, Montana on July 7, 2022. Joseph Dennis Harrington was born in Butte, Montana, August Read more…

Early Bird Raffle Winners 2022

Congratulations to our Early Bird Raffle Prize winners! June 1st Winner: Nate McCarthy July 1st Winner: Diane Smith Don’t Miss Out! Enter to win the Grand Prize and Second Prize! Drawing Oct 7th Attend Bishop’s