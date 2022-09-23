Bishop Vetter Invited to Ordain Seminarians in Rome

Bishop Vetter has been invited to be the ordaining Bishop for his nephew’s class at their Diaconate Ordination in St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The seminarians are the fourth-year class at the Pontifical North American College, the American seminary in Rome where Bishop Vetter attended seminary and served as the Director of Spiritual Formation from 2012-2018.

The ordination will broadcast on EWTN at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, September 29th. You will also be able to stream the broadcast here on this page.