January 21, 1972 – June 25, 2022

Fr. Vitus Borogo, who graciously served the Church in the Diocese of Helena from 2012 to 2016, was killed by suspected terrorists on June 25th in Kaduna Nigeria.

Up to the time of his death, Fr. Vitus was the chaplain of the Catholic community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCPDA), Kaduna state chapter.

A statement by Fr Christian Emmanuel, Chancellor of the Kaduna diocese, said “It is with a heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God that we announce the death of Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, which sad event took place today (Saturday), at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia road, after a raid on the farm by terrorists…. (W)e commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother,”

