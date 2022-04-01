Priest & Personnel Assignments Effective July 1, 2022

March 31, 2022

Bishop Austin Vetter announces the following appointments, effective July 1, 2022. The appointments were made after consultation with the Diocesan Personnel Board and following discussions with those involved.

Fr. Patrick Beretta

Pastor, Butte Catholic Community North, Butte, for a second 6-year term

Fr. Victor Cancino, SJ

Parochial Vicar, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Missoula and St. Ignatius Mission, St. Ignatius with Sacred Heart Mission, Arlee; St. John Berchmans Mission, Jocko.

Fr. Matthew Christiaens

To be ordinated a priest on June 24, 2022. Assigned as Parochial Vicar, Resurrection Parish, Bozeman.

Fr. Paul M. Cochran, SJ

Parochial Vicar, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Missoula and St. Ignatius Mission, St. Ignatius with Sacred Heart Mission, Arlee; St. John Berchmans Mission, Jocko.

Fr. James Connor

Senior Status. Currently Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Hamilton with St. Philip Benizi Mission, Darby.

Fr. John Crutchfield

Pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Ennis, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Laurin, and St. Joseph Parish, Sheridan with Notre Dame Mission, Twin Bridges, for a second 6-year term.

Fr. Mary David Engo

Concluded his ad experimentum at the Sycamore Tree Retreat Center and has left the Diocese.

Fr. Jeff Fleming

Administrator of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Helmville with St. Jude Mission, Lincoln in addition to duties as Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Community, Helena, Chancellor for the Diocese of Helena, Bishop’s Representative to Catholic Schools and Canonical Pastor of St. Philip Parish, Philipsburg and St. Michael Parish, Drummond.

Fr. Kenneth Fortney

Senior Status. Currently Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Whitefish and Administrator, Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Eureka.

Fr. Tyler Frohlich

to be ordinated a priest on June 24, 2022. Assigned as Parochial Vicar, Christ the King Parish, Missoula.

Fr. Pius X Harding, OSB

Administrator of Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Eureka while continuing as the Administrator of Saint Joseph Parish, Libby, with Immaculate Conception Mission, Troy.

Fr. Thomas Lankenau, SJ

Administrator St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Hamilton with St. Philip Benizi Mission, Darby. Currently Parochial Vicar, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Missoula and St. Ignatius Mission, St. Ignatius with Sacred Heart Mission, Arlee; St. John Berchmans Mission, Jocko.

Fr. Marc Lenneman

Reappointed as Director of Campus Ministry, Carroll College for a 3-year term in addition to his duties as Vocations Director.

Fr. Peter Mikwabe, ALCP/OSS

Administrator, St. John Paul the Second Parish with Our Lady of the Swan Valley, Condon in addition to hospital ministry at Logan Health Center, Kalispell. Currently, Parochial Vicar, St. William Parish, Shelby, with St. Thomas Mission, Sunburst; St. Margaret Parish, Cut Bank; and St. Francis Parish, Valier, with Holy Cross Church, Dupuyer.

Fr. Nicetas Msinge, ALCP/OSS

Parochial Vicar, St. John Paul the Second Parish with Our Lady of the Swan Valley, Condon in addition to hospital ministry at Logan Health Center, Kalispell. Currently, Administrator of St. John Paul the Second Parish.

Fr. Sean Raftis

Pastor, St. Richard, Columbia Falls with West Glacier Mission, West Glacier, for a second 6-year term. With the additional assignment Pastor, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Whitefish for a 6-year term.

Fr. Nathan Scheidecker

Assigned to pursue a Licentiate in Canon Law at the Pontifical University of Santa Croce in Rome, with residence at the Casa Santa Maria. Currently Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of St. Helena, Helena.

Fr. W. Bart Tolleson

Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of St. Helena. Released as Administrator, St. Thomas Parish, Helmville with St. Jude Mission, Lincoln. Retains assignments as Priest Assistant to the Bishop, Director of Deacons and Permanent Deacon Formation, Director of Continuing Education for the Clergy, Priestly Oversight of the Sycamore Tree Retreat Center.

Printable July 1 Appointments