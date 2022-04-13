Father Stu | An Interview with Mark Wahlberg, Rosalind Ross & Fr. Bart Tolleson

Actor/Producer Mark Wahlberg and Writer/Director Rosalind Ross joined close friend of Fr. Stu and local diocesan priest Fr. Bart Tolleson in Helena for a special premiere event of their new movie: Father Stu, based on the life of Fr. Stuart Long.

While they were here, the three of them were gracious enough to sit down with us for an interview about the film and the legacy Fr. Stu.

If you would like to learn more about the real story of Fr. Stuart Long, we recommend this article from The Pillar, which you can read HERE.