Women’s Retreat 2022

“When the Well Runs Dry”

The eighth annual Women’s Retreat at Legendary Lodge on Salmon Lake is a 25 hour opportunity for women, age 21 and older, to experience “The Lodge” and explore their faith.

Dawn Brannman, Faith Formation Director at Saint Mary Catholic Community, will direct our retreat, When the Well Runs Dry. Dawn holds Bachelors of Arts in Theology and History.

We’ll gather on Friday, July 15 at 4:00 pm and conclude on Saturday, July 16 at 5:00 pm.

Paid registrations are transferable but not refundable after July 1, 2022. The first 50 registrants, age 21 and older, will be accepted. A packing list and list of attendees will be emailed to all registrants in early July.

Questions or concerns? Email Glenda at stewardship@diocesehelena.org or call 406-389-7062.