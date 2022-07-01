Women’s Retreat 2022

“When the Well Runs Dry”
The eighth annual Women’s Retreat at Legendary Lodge on Salmon Lake is a 25 hour opportunity for women, age 21 and older, to experience “The Lodge” and explore their faith.
Dawn Brannman, Faith Formation Director at Saint Mary Catholic Community, will direct our retreat, When the Well Runs Dry. Dawn holds Bachelors of Arts in Theology and History.
We’ll gather on Friday, July 15 at 4:00 pm and conclude on Saturday, July 16 at 5:00 pm.
Paid registrations are transferable but not refundable after July 1, 2022. The first 50 registrants, age 21 and older, will be accepted. A packing list and list of attendees will be emailed to all registrants in early July.
Questions or concerns? Email Glenda at stewardship@diocesehelena.org or call 406-389-7062.
DAWN’S BIOGRAPHY
Dawn Brannman is the Faith Formation Director at St. Mary Catholic Community in Helena. Dawn has served the Catholic Church in Parish Ministry and Catholic Education for more than 20 years. Prior to moving to Helena, Dawn taught in Catholic High Schools in San Diego. She served as Director of Retreats and Service Learning and Theology Department Chairperson, as well as teaching thousands of students in various Theology courses. Dawn has led RCIA in several parishes and served as a leader in a lay Catholic Community. She holds Bachelors of Arts in Theology and History. Dawn has led and spoken at countless retreats. She is honored to share this faith journey with others. Helping people to know in the depth of their being how much God loves them is her passion. Dawn’s greatest gift and challenge are her 2 teenage boys!