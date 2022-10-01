Facebook Twitter Youtube

Helena Catholic Women’s Conference | April 1-2, 2022

The Helena Catholic Women’s Conference will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Helena Civic Center. All are invited to a day of prayer, speakers, fellowship, Adoration, and Mass.

In addition to the conference, there will be a special Mass offered for families on Friday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Helena. All women, men, and children are welcome to join for Mass!

About the Speakers

Judy Landrieu Klein, PhD
Judy is a Catholic wife, mother, grandmother, theologian, author, speaker, and counselor whose mission is to bring hope and healing. A “revert” to Catholicism, she holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies, doctoral studies in Bioethics, Rome, and is the author of books Miracle Man and Mary’s Way: The Power of Entrusting Your Child to God.

 

 

Megan Murphy
Megan is a dynamic Catholic wife, mother, speaker, teacher, and evangelist engaging audiences of all ages in the New Evangelization. She serves her parish as Youth Minister and an Instructor for Family Catechesis and teaches Theology of the Body. Megan is a presenter for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s “Remain in My Love” initiative and for Integrity Restored. Find her at MeganMurphyMinistries.com

 

 

Sr. Tracey Dugas, FSP
Sister Tracey is a Media Nun and belongs to The Daughters of St. Paul: women who preach the Gospel through all forms of media. Her favorite thing about being consecrated to God is that she’s God’s “audio-visual”…called to communicate Him and his love and truth to everyone. She is co-host of “Daughter, Arise!” a weekly pod cast that explores topics of identity and how to live the feminine genius in today’s world. Follow Sr. Tracey on Instagram: @Sistah_Tee_Letters.works.

 

 

Cost to attend the conference:
Registration Deadline is March 25

Early Bird (Before March 2): $53 | Individual (After March 2): $63
Student: $15
Volunteer: $38
Vendor: $33 (Deadline Feb. 28)

Register online today at: www.helenacwc.com
