Year of the Family

Share this post
Pope Francis launched the “Amoris Laetitia Family” Year on March 19, 2021, the five-year anniversary of the publication of the Apostolic Exhortation Amoris Laetitia on the beauty and joy of love in the family.
The “Amoris Laetitia Family” Year is a time to reflect and gain a deeper appreciation of Amoris Laetitia and concretely experience its richness.
It is a year to celebrate the family so it can be placed at the center of commitment and care from every pastoral and ecclesial reality.
The “Amoris Laetitia Family” Year, will conclude on June 26, 2022, on the occasion of the X World Meeting of Families in Rome with the Holy Father.
“Let us make this journey as families, let us keep walking together. What we have been promised is greater than we can imagine. May we never lose heart because of our limitations, or ever stop seeking that fullness of love and communion which God holds out before us.” (AL 325)
Links