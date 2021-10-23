Year of the Family

Pope Francis launched the “Amoris Laetitia Family” Year on March 19, 2021, the five-year anniversary of the publication of the Apostolic Exhortation Amoris Laetitia on the beauty and joy of love in the family.

The “Amoris Laetitia Family” Year is a time to reflect and gain a deeper appreciation of Amoris Laetitia and concretely experience its richness.

It is a year to celebrate the family so it can be placed at the center of commitment and care from every pastoral and ecclesial reality.

The “Amoris Laetitia Family” Year, will conclude on June 26, 2022, on the occasion of the X World Meeting of Families in Rome with the Holy Father.