Dec. 8, 2020 to Dec. 8 2021



In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Blessed Pope Pius IX’s declaration of St. Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church, Pope Francis proclaimed a special “Year of St. Joseph.”



It is a wonderful opportunity to increase our love for St. Joseph and knowledge, “to encourage us to implore his intercession and to imitate his virtues and his zeal” (Patris Corde).