Synod on Synodality Begins

“For a Synodal Church; Communion, Participation, Mission”

Pope Francis has called upon the Church to rejuvenate her synodal roots. He has opened a two-year synodal process which he hopes will reframe and renew our common journey forward. First and foremost, the Synod is a call to pray, listen, and discern together what the Holy Spirit is saying to the Church today—all for the sake of the Church’s evangelizing mission.

The process begins in the Local Church and then moves to the level of the Bishops’ Conference. From there, discernment takes place in regionally before moving to the Universal Church with the final Synod Gathering of Bishops in Rome in 2023.

Ultimately, Pope Francis will offer a Post Synodal Apostolic Exhortation based on what is presented to him throughout the process.

The work of the Synod; prayer, reflection, dialogue and listening will take place throughout the Diocese of Helena over the next several months. All are encouraged to pray, to engage with their fellow Catholics, Pastors and all the baptized as we seek the Holy Spirit to guide and inspire us.