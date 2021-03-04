Montana Natural Family Planning Update

Montana’s Natural Family Planning (NFP) instructors are available for instruction. The group recently updated their contact information including the several online teaching/training options that are available.

View the recently updated brochure.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at Montana NFP/Fertility Awareness.

NFP methods available include the Couple Bead Method, Couple to Couple League (Sympto-thermal), Creighton Model with Naprotechnology, Marquette Model, Family of Americas Foundation, and Northwest Family Services.

Contacts for the group are Joel and Katie LaLiberty at jelaliberty@gmail.com