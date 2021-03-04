Fr. Michael Mallory Smith

December 29, 1938 – February 23, 2021

Father Michael Mallory Smith, 82, passed away on Tuesday evening, February 23, 2021, at The Living Centre in Stevensville, Montana, where he resided the past several years.

Michael Mallory Smith was born December 29, 1938 in Spokane, Washington, the son of Adolphe Smith and Gwendolyn Mallory Smith. He grew up in Chaney, Washington, and Essex, Montana. He attended Cheney High School, Gonzaga University, Eastern Washington State College (now University), and graduated from St. Martin College, Olympia, Washington, in 1963. He taught special education in Spokane and Baltimore and did graduate work at Loyola College in Baltimore.

He entered the Trinitarian Fathers in 1972, making Solemn Profession on December 17, 1976. He studied theology at St. Mary Seminary and University in Baltimore, Maryland, and was ordained a priest for the American Province of the Order of the Most Holy Trinity on May 7, 1977 at his home parish in Cheney, Washington. His mission was to preach on behalf of Trinitarian Missions. Due to his father’s ill health, he returned to Montana in 1979, and was incardinated as a priest of the Diocese of Helena on November 1, 1982.

In November of 1979, he began serving in the Diocese of Helena, as Chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital in Polson. He served at St. Richard Parish in Columbia Falls (1980-1982), at St. William Parish in Thompson Falls and St. James Parish in Plains (1982-1986), at St. Joseph Parish in Choteau and at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Fairfield (1986-1990), at St. Ann Parish in Bonner (1990-2000), and at St. Mary’s Mission Parish in Stevensville (2000-2008). In July of 2008, he accepted Senior Status, living in Missoula until moving to The Living Centre in Stevensville.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gregory, and his sister, Dixie Anderson. He is survived by nieces and nephews.

A Vigil will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Mission Parish in Stevensville on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. Bishop Austin Vetter will celebrate the Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Polson, on Friday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m., followed by burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Polson.

Memorials may be sent to the priests’ retirement fund: CSSST, PO Box 1729, Helena, MT 59624.

