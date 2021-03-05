CLOSE
Bishop
About
Offices & Ministries
Parishes & Missions
Vocations
Catholic Schools
Resources
Online Giving
Bishop
About
Offices & Ministries
Parishes & Missions
Vocations
Catholic Schools
Resources
Online Giving
Home
Features
Bishop Vetter Announces Priest Appointments
Features
Bishop Vetter Announces Priest Appointments
Priest Appointment Letter Print Version
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
On Covid-19 Vaccination; A letter from Bishop Vetter
Montana Natural Family Planning Update
Annual Women’s Retreat Scheduled for Summer 2021
On the 2020 Election: A Statement by the Catholic Bishops of Montana
Montana Bishops’ Statement Opposing Legalized Marijuana in Montana