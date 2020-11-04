On the 2020 Election: A Statement by the Catholic Bishops of Montana

Citizens across the country and Montana have exercised their precious right to vote, expressing their vision of hope for the future. We offer our prayers for all those elected to office, asking the Lord to provide them the grace to serve well, with hearts and minds attuned to the needs of all, particularly the most vulnerable.

Elections serve as a reminder of the great blessing we enjoy as American citizens, living in a country where we can choose those who will serve in leadership helping us shape the kind of world in which we want to live and raise our families. This freedom to participate is a treasured cornerstone of our democracy secured through the sacrifice of so many over the centuries. It is a great gift and one we should always work to preserve. This gift reflects the truth that all persons have inherent dignity, each one of us having been created in the image and likeness of God.

While we find ourselves living through tumultuous times, we have persevered in faith through contentious elections and daunting challenges before. At times such as these, we have come together offering the best of ourselves, standing in solidarity with a shared commitment to building a society where justice and peace flourish. The ideals of our nation and principles of our faith call us to be courageous in working together for the common good and choosing the path of peaceful dialogue over violence and dehumanizing rhetoric.

Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, calls us to be beacons of hope and joyful witnesses to his healing love. Let us join together to prayerfully sow the seeds of reconciliation and bring healing to the wounded places within our communities and families. Trusting in God’s grace, we can embrace our shared mission and individual responsibility to build a better world for all.

In Christ’s peace,