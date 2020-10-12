Son Light Raffle Car Goes to Winner in Kalispell

To cap off Friday’s Home Edition of the annual Son Light Celebration, Shai LaFleur pulled the raffle ticket and Bishop Vetter called the winner while live via livestream. Helen O. of Kalispell was home and answered Bishop Vetter’s phone call. When asked if she could believe she had won, she paused and gave a simple “No.”

Raffle proceeds go to support the excellent Catholic Summer Camping ministry at Legendary Lodge. The evening’s livestream fundraiser was held further efforts to improve camp facilities and information will be available at legendarylodge.org very soon.

To Helen, who has never won a raffle before this, and all those who participated, we extend out deepest gratitude on behalf of our campers and their families. You are a true blessing.