Rosary for America | Oct. 7, 2020

Join Archbishop José H. Gomez, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, bishops, priests, and Catholics across the country in praying a virtual rosary in a moment of unified prayer for America on Wednesday, October 7. We pause in a moment of prayer for America at this time when there is so much unrest and uncertainty. We ask Our Lady to lead us to her son Jesus, the Prince of Peace.

The rosary will premiere on Wednesday, October 7 at 1:00PM MST on the USCCB YouTube channel and Facebook page.