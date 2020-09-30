Rosary for America | Oct. 7, 2020

Join Archbishop José H. Gomez, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, bishops, priests, and Catholics across the country in praying a virtual rosary in a moment of unified prayer for America on Wednesday, October 7. We pause in a moment of prayer for America at this time when there is so much unrest and uncertainty. We ask Our Lady to lead us to her son Jesus, the Prince of Peace.
The rosary will premiere on Wednesday, October 7 at 1:00PM MST on the USCCB YouTube channel and Facebook page.
How to Participate
Join in this prayerful moment of unity for our country to seek healing and ask Our Lady, on her feast, to pray for us and help lead us to Jesus. The USCCB will be using the hashtag #RosaryForAmerica on social media channels leading up to the virtual rosary on October 7.
We encourage you to share where they you are praying from, post a photo of your rosary, and leave a prayer intention for our country. Invite friends and family to join you for this profound moment of national prayer.
“In every age, Mary’s maternal care is an expression of God’s providence, his plan of love for history and for every soul. And in the troubles of this present moment, we need to entrust ourselves even more to her care.”
– Archbishop José H. Gomez