Home Livestream Video Catalog Feast of St. Helena at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Tuesday,... Livestream Video Catalog Feast of St. Helena at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Tuesday, August 18, 2020 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Monday, August 17, 2020 Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Saturday Vigil-20th Sunday in Ordinary Time Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Friday, August 14, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Thursday, August 13, 2020